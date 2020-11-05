1/1
Stephen L. Ucich
1959 - 2020
Stephen Louis Ucich, of Old Saybrook, passed away on November 2, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1959, in Hartford, the son of Stephen and Pauline Ucich nee Serge. He attended Wethersfield High School and Johnston State University. He was an avid golfer, a huge fan of the New England Patriots, loved to make people laugh, and relished in spending time with family and friends. Stephen is survived by his wife Robin; his daughters, Rebecca and Michaela; his brother Sam and his wife Brenda; his sister Christine and her husband Eric; and many nieces and nephews. He had a big heart and he will he missed. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 6th from 4-7pm at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 11am at Cypress Cemetery, Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John's School in Old Saybrook, or the Connecticut Humane Society.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cypress Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Swan Funeral Home
1224 Boston Post Road
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
8603884106
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Robin,
I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your husband.Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you.
Joseph F. Faraci,Jr.&Family
Joseph F. Faraci,Jr.
Family
