Services Weinstein Mortuary, Inc. 640 Farmington Avenue Hartford , CT 06105 860-233-2675

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stephen M. Silverman of West Hartford, beloved husband of Amy Lynn Silverman, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 after a long and valiant struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. His kindness, gentleness and sense of humor helped him through the difficult years. Son of the late Irwin N. and Madeleine (Bob) Silverman, Steve was born May 11, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from Classical High School in Providence, RI and from the University of Pennsylvania in 1960 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Steve came to Hartford for a job at Pratt & Whitney and worked in the Turbo Power & Marine division for 23 years. He also worked for Combustion Engineering and International Systems. His work assignments took him to Israel on three occasions, twice to a gas platform in the North Sea, to Mexico and to various installations throughout the U.S. In retirement Steve worked as a contract Technical Writer and later drove for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. An avid sailor from the age of 12, Steve owned "Vector" (a 22' Ensign) and "Episode" (a 30' Catalina). He and Amy spent wonderful summers sailing to Maine, Block Island and Nantucket (their favorite place), the Cape, and all along the New England and New York coasts. An advocate of boating safety and education, Steve served as the Commander of the Hartford Power Squadron from 1997-99 and taught the Basic Boating and Piloting Courses for many years. Steve enjoyed a lively game of racquetball, both doubles and singles. A die-hard Yankee's fan, he rarely missed watching the team on TV. His other TV pleasure was watching the UConn Women play. For more than 25 years, Steve met for lunch at the Fernwood Restaurant with his former co-workers and friends from UTC and Turbo Power and Marine. Steve took great joy in his family and in his many friends and could find a smile when they visited. Besides his loving wife, Amy, Steve is survived by his dearly loved and devoted step-daughters whom he considered his own daughters: Rachel Lynn Cohen of Gaithersburg, MD and Stephen Zack; Abbi Pollicita and her husband Vinny of West Hartford; and by his cherished granddaughters, Juliane Doscher and her partner Jon Abulencia, Raleigh Doscher, Halina and Meredie Cohen and Kaylee and Avery Pollicita. He was their much-loved Poppop. Steve is also survived by his brother-in-law George Cooke, his cousin Lisa Bob, MD, and Amy's brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Marcia Tretler and their children and grandchildren. Steve's dear sister Barbara Efrat predeceased him.The family is grateful to the staff at Seabury Meadows and Seabury Brewer who provided Steve with excellent care during the years he resided there. His last days were made easier because of the compassionate care from McLean Hospice. His companion Jeff Weiser helped keep him active and engaged with others. Many caring and supportive friends including Miriam and Steve Miller, Judy and Stuart Levy, Carol and Burt Cunin and Ellen and Marty Abrams contributed to his well-being. The family can never thank them enough for their love and concern.The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, at 1pm, in the Chapel at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave., Hartford, with Rabbi Debra Cantor officiating. Interment will follow in the B'nai Tikvoh-Sholom Cemetery, 10 Club House Rd., Windsor, CT. After the burial, mourners are invited to join the family and friends for a meal of consolation B'nai Tikvoh-Sholom Synagogue. Shiva will be observed at Amy's home from 7 to 9 pm Tuesday evening, with Minyan at 7:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steve's memory may be made to the Stephen M. and Amy Lynn Silverman Family Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, 10 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06106 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or to a . Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Stephen M. Silverman, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries