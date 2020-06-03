Stephen Morris
1944 - 2020
Stephen Morris, 76, of Stafford Springs and Old Orchard Beach, ME, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1944, in Hertford, England, the son to the late Cecil and Violet (Oakley) Morris. Stephen enjoyed a long career as a property manager with Aetna before his retirement. He was predeceased by his wife Carol Morris, his daughter, Mary-Ann Dufault; and seven brothers and sisters. Stephen is survived by three daughters, Sherry-Ann Boucher and her husband, Thomas, of Stafford Springs, Caroline Bailey and her husband, Lewis, of Severna Park, MD, and Kathryn Beebe and her husband, William Sr., of Enfield; eleven beloved grandchildren, Sarah Boucher and her fiancé, Jake Kalette, Nathanial Boucher, Aidan and Amanda Dufault, Lewis, Stephen, and Jeremy Bailey, and Samantha, William Jr., Patrick and Johnathan Beebe; a great granddaughter, Sadie Clark; and 3 step sons and their families. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.
