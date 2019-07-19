Stephen P. Miller, 63, of Avon, son of Joseph A. Miller and the late Joan (Yatsonsky) Miller, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Steve was born in Hartford and was raised in West Hartford, graduating Conard High School, Class of 1973. He received his BS in Business from CCSU in 1978. As a young man, Steve worked alongside his dad learning all areas of the plumbing and heating business before joining him full time after graduation. He worked for Miller Plumbing and Heating throughout the Hartford area for many years before assuming full ownership upon Joe's retirement in 1985. He looked forward to his long-awaited retirement after closing Miller Plumbing and Heating in 2018. He also owned and operated a real estate business, Piper Properties, LLC of West Hartford and was known to many as the "Prince of Pipes". Stephen was quick to mention the dedication and loyalty of many of those he employed through the years who were instrumental in the long-term success of the business. Steve maintained relationships with many friends through the years and his stories were never ending. He had a passion for learning new things and a desire to share with anyone willing to listen. A good deal of that wisdom he credited to a lifetime of learning from his beloved Grandfather Miller and most especially his Dad, giving the advice he received a "Joe Miller" lesson number. He was a history buff and loved watching documentaries of the various world wars and the various machines developed and used to protect our country. He learned to hunt at an early age, spending time at his family cabin on Rangeley Lake in Maine. Stephen had a passion for boating, and owned many boats through the years. He purchased his most recent this past fall, a Sea Ray Sundancer 260 and looked forward to trailering it between CT and his home in Ft. Myers, FL. He became a member of the Wethersfield Cove Yacht Club and enjoyed his short time there. In addition to his father Joseph of Leesburg, FL, he will be dearly missed by his companion and fiancé Jane Chevrette Bedell of Avon and her children Maura and Michael Bedell, a step son Timothy A. Miller of Manchester, sisters Susan J. Miller of Arlington, MA., and Nancy E. Miller of Leesburg, FL., many cousins, dear young friend, Daniel DiBella of Wethersfield, and his many friends at Secret Lake. In addition to his mother, Steve was predeceased by an Uncle, Paul Yates of Florida and by Jane's daughter Lauren E. Bedell. His family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-4 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 4 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family welcomes his friends to join us after the service continuing our celebration of Stephen's life at the Wethersfield Cove Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's memory to the Lauren Bedell Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Jane Bedell, 165 Secret Lake, Avon, CT 06001, or to a in Stephen's name. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019