Stephen Patrick Donnelly
Stephen Patrick Donnelly of Westbrook CT passed away peacefully Wednesday Aug 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in New Britain CT to the late Dr. Stephen P. Donnelly and Gertrude Bardeck Donnelly Walther, Steve was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, June Walsh Donnelly of New Britain, CT. He will lovingly be remembered by his three Daughters, Elizabeth Donnelly of Westbrook, CT, Patricia Donnelly of Brookline MA, Maureen Scott and husband Thomas Scott of North Andover, MA; his three grandchildren Abbey Barrientos, Liam Scott and Patrick Scott. His two brothers Michael Donnelly and wife Joan of FL, Philip Donnelly and wife MaryEllen of MD, several nieces and nephews, and as his companion Patricia Gately. He was predeceased by his sister MaryAnn Patterson. Steve attended St. John's Preparatory School, MA and Bryant College, RI. From School he headed off to the family business, the Donnelly Brick Company which had been established by his Irish ancestors many years prior. The brick company was iconic for the red clay brick it produced. This led Steve into his lifelong career of brick sales where he continued to work right up until his death. Steve had a zest for life which left no stone unturned. As a result, he had numerous fiends who loved being in his company. He was a man of many words and stories and his fast wit and sense of humor was infectious and will always be remembered. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved cruising around Long Island Sound on his pontoon boat to the sounds of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. He taught his daughters and grandchildren the ways of the waters and how to respect the sea. We shed a tear that he is with us no more, wear a grin to all the happiness and humor he brought to all. His was a life well lived. Loved by everyone who knew him. He left quite a mark on all the lives he touched. He will be missed. A private services and burial will be held in Westbrook CT. for online condolences, visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
Janice D'Annolfo
