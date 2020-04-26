|
Stephen Peter "Steve" Matava, 87, of Southbury, CT, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury. The loving husband of 66 years to Helen (Long) Matava, Steve was born on April, 23, 1932 to Steve Matava and Eva (Kostruak) Matava and graduated from Farmington High School and the University of Hartford. Following his service in the armed forces during the Korean Conflict Steve began his career as a Claims Adjuster for Aetna eventually owning and operating the Service Agency in Unionville CT. He was also a longstanding member of the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea and the Lion's Club in Unionville. As a longtime resident of Leesburg, FL, Steve pursued his dream of writing, publishing 8 novels and selected poetry based on the stories of his personal and professional life. Along with his wife Helen, Steve is survived by his 3 children; Judy and Mark Gallagher of Danbury, Richard and Terry Matava of Unionville and David and Debra Matava of Barkhamsted; grandchildren Meghan, Karin and Melissa Gallagher; Kate Matava; Jesse Nardini and Ryan and Ashley Nardini; great-grandsons Chase and Liam Paulette and several nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held posthumously when his life can be celebrated together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020