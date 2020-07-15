1/
Stephen R. Peluso
1937 - 2020
Stephen Peluso, 82, of Rotonda West, Florida, beloved husband of Bettina (Rogala) Peluso died on July 7 after a short but ferociously fought battle with cancer. Stephen had a brilliant mind. He could speak for hours with friends about many subjects and, because of his voracious reading, always had the facts to support his positions. He loved his country, the New York Yankees, The UCONN Huskies, golf, travel, gardening, good food, playing trivia and watching old TV shows especially westerns. All of the many dear friends he made along the way knew that if you wanted an honest opinion you could ask Steve. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood FL. Contact their website for additional information.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
