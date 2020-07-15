Stephen Peluso, 82, of Rotonda West, Florida, beloved husband of Bettina (Rogala) Peluso died on July 7 after a short but ferociously fought battle with cancer. Stephen had a brilliant mind. He could speak for hours with friends about many subjects and, because of his voracious reading, always had the facts to support his positions. He loved his country, the New York Yankees, The UCONN Huskies, golf, travel, gardening, good food, playing trivia and watching old TV shows especially westerns. All of the many dear friends he made along the way knew that if you wanted an honest opinion you could ask Steve. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood FL. Contact their website for additional information.



