Stephen (Stefano) "Steve" Brighenti, of Avon. On September 10, 2020, our Dad passed away quietly and gracefully just as he lived shy of his 92nd birthday. He was clever, driven, stubborn, giving, and gentle and had a tireless work ethic. He opened Avon Appliance in the mid-1940s with his parents Jack and Charlotte. He married his wife Arlene Kelly in 1954, and they lived in the apartment at the back of the store where they started their family. It became THE place to buy just about anything you could plug in. After building his business and having the choice to work or to play, he still chose hard work right up until March of this year. He was open 6 days a week and on call 24/7. Over the decades we've heard countless stories of different generations remembering buying a stove for $10 a month or a handshake and an IOU. He did business the old-fashioned way, reluctant to change which was immediately apparent upon entering his store. Yet he knew where to find that fuse you needed amid thousands of boxes in no particular order in the basement of this Avon landmark. With his brother Silvio he was the proud but quiet, humble owner of Classic Hotels of Connecticut, small neighborhood shopping centers, and land, continuing his late parents' vision of family-owned business and work ethic. Steve thoroughly enjoyed his early morning coffee and newspaper in one of the hotels' lobbies or conversing over a glass of wine with friends after quitting time in the back of his store or at his kitchen table. He displayed his values by example of how he lived. He accepted people for who they were, treating people equally and kindly, and was genuinely interested in their story. With an amazing memory, he shared countless stories of Avon and family history. He had a wry sense of humor, a great smile, and loved to laugh. He never complained; he did what needed to be done, whatever came his way in life. He was never in a hurry, never asked for direction, but enjoyed meandering, eventually finding his way. He was a loyal friend and a devoted father and grandfather. He loved to travel, to garden, and to fish. Dad served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II in Korea, remaining faithful to honoring Veterans' Day throughout his life, and proudly marching in Avon's annual VFW Memorial Day parade. Upon returning from Korea he attended Georgia Tech where he earned his Electrical Contracting degree. He attended church every Sunday and was an active member of the Avon Italian Club where he enjoyed the pasta and wine nights, the dancing, and the camaraderie of the club. Predeceased by his wife Arlene in 1976, his brother Silvio, and son-in-law Jack McIlhargey, and at 91, many dear friends. He leaves his children Stephen and his wife Wanda and their children Stephen, Ariana, and Alex; Michael; Karyne and her and Jack's children Georgia and Anna McIlhargey; Gary; and Lisa and her husband David and their children Isaac, Anna, and Luke Jenemann, and many relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions there will be a Celebration of Life at a later time. If you are considering honoring our dad in some way, donations in his name may be made to the Prince Thomas of Savoy Society (The Italian Club) Men's and Auxiliary Scholarships Fund, 32 Old Farms Road, Avon, CT 06001 or Guildo T. Consolini VFW Post 3272, P.O. Box 297, Avon, CT 06001. We thank everyone for the outpouring of love and stories about our Dad. Correspondence for the family may be directed to Box 407, Avon, CT 06001. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com