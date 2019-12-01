Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Stephen Harlow
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Stephen S. Harlow Sr.


1938 - 2019
Stephen S. Harlow Sr. Obituary
Stephen Stanley Harlow, Sr., 81, of Higganum, beloved husband of Patricia "PJ" (Rzasa) Harlow, died Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Apple Rehabilitation in Middletown. He was born in Middletown, son of Clayton and Minnie (Pauco) Harlow. Stephen served as a Constable of Haddam and as CT State Trooper for 29 years. He was a member of the Volunteer Fire Dept. of Haddam and also the Police Association of CT PAC. Stephen is survived by his wife Patricia, son Stephen S. Harlow, Jr. and his wife Lynn of Haddam, daughters, Susan Bell and her husband David of Old Saybrook, Joyce Harlow of Durham, Lisa Harlow of Higganum, brothers, Robert Harlow of Haddam, Lloyd "Ted" Harlow of Higganum, six grandchildren, Joseph and Matthew Malone, Cody, Cassie and Carmen Harlow and Araceli-Patricia Harlow who entered this world on November 23rd, as well as his dogs Foxy and Sunset. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Harlow and sister, Bernice Cogliantry. Stephen's family would like to thank all the wonderful neighbors and friends that helped during this difficult time. They would also like to thank Dr. Raider and the staff at Apple Rehab for the compassion they showed to Stephen and Pat as well as James from UTurn Health Aid for his help and care. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday December 3rd at 12 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Burr District Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Haddam Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 194, Higganum, CT 06441 or to St. James Church, 501 Killingworth Rd, Higganum, CT 06441. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
