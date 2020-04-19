|
Stephen Timothy Harris, 58, of Windsor, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. Born in Hartford on March 29, 1962, son of Lillian (Terry) Harris of East Hartford and the late John A. Harris, Jr., he was a lifelong resident of Windsor and a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1980. Stephen worked at Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks before starting his own lawn care business. Stephen loved to laugh and listen to his favorite Gospel music. Most of all, Stephen will be remembered as a quiet man who enjoyed being with his family. Besides his mother, he leaves five siblings, John Harris, III and his wife Sallie of Windsor, Cynthia Robin and her husband Arthur of East Hartford, Beverly Chappell and her husband James of Windsor, Cedric P. Harris and his wife Gloria, and Cassie L. Harris-Little all of East Hartford; 15 nieces and nephews; and host of other family members and friends. Besides his father, he was predeceased by a sister, Priscilla Watkins; and a niece, Amanda Harris. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lillian Harris, 141 Long Hill Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the funeral service after April 22nd, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020