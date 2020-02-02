Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmwood Community Church
26 Newington Rd
West Hartford, CT 06110
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Elmwood Community Church
26 Newington Road
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Boyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen W. Boyne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen W. Boyne Obituary
Stephen W. Boyne, the son of Matthew and Ellen Stannard Boyne, died November 17 in Alexandria, Va. He was 59. He grew up in West Hartford, and graduated from Hall High School. He lived for the past few decades in Alexandria, where he had many friends and loved to travel. He worked as a floral department manager in a supermarket. He is survived by his mother, her partner Eugene Knorr; his sister Maureen Nardozza and her husband, Jeff; his brother Matthew and his wife, Carol; and five nephews: Jason (Sarah) Nardozza, Michael (Rachel) Nardozza, Matthew Nardozza, Nicholas (Jaime) Boyne, and James (Katie) Boyne. He is also survived by two aunts and an uncle: Dorothy Stannard and Patricia Stannard and Paul Boyne. His father predeceased him. A memorial service will be held February 5 at 2 p.m. at Elmwood Community Church, 26 Newington Road, West Hartford. Donations in Stephen's name may be made to Hartford Habitat for Humanity, 75 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106, or a .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -