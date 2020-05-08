Stephen W. Skelly of Wethersfield CT, husband of Anita (Shannon) Skelly for 32 years, passed away on May 4, 2020 at age 63. He was third of seven children born to Joseph E. Skelly Sr., and MaryAnne (McCarthy) Skelly who predeceased him. Stephen was born July 3, 1956 and his mother always liked to remind him he spoiled the great Forth of July weekend they had planned. Stephen graduated Wethersfield High School in 1975. He had wonderful memories of playing baseball for his school. He is fondly remembered by his team mates to whom he will be remembered as Steve, Stevie, Turtle Dove or just Dove. After attending Linden State College, he transferred to Providence College where he was known as Lumpy to his roommates. He graduated with a business degree in 1980 and worked as a business manager for many years, most recently at The Artist Collective in Hartford. Stephen had a great passion for sports. As a child Stephen lived to play baseball. Many of his best memories and friends came from this sport. He lovingly coached his daughter's in softball and soccer and was a past President of The Wethersfield Little League. The NY Yankees and NY Giants were his teams, but he could quote stats and recount plays for any team or player. By far his greatest love was The Providence Friars. "This is going to be a great year for the Friars," he'd say at the beginning of every season. Getting together with the Murphy's, Renehan's, and the Leddy's at a Friars game was Lumpy's favorite thing to do. Stephen was a ten-year survivor of a liver and kidney transplant. We will forever be grateful to his donor's family who allowed him to have many happy years with us. His large extended Irish family was everything to him and he cherished the time he was able to spend with them. Besides his wife Anita, he leaves, their two daughters, Shannon Rose, of Charleston S.C., and Margaret (Maggie) Claire of Wethersfield. They were the greatest joys of his life, he loved his girls, and was so very proud of them. His siblings Joseph E. Skelly, Jr. (Bitsy), Sharon Carducci (Michael), Patrick Skelly (Charlene), all of Wethersfield, Denise Harries (Tim) of West Hartford, Suzanne Kaswan (Ian), and MaryJo Dunn (Shane) all of Glastonbury. He is also survived by, his nieces and nephews who have such fond memories of time spent with him, especially his God Children Michael Carducci, Jr. and Sara Kaswan. But he loved all of them so much. Several Aunts and Uncles, including his Godparents, Fr. William McCarthy and Kathie Dunn and cousins. His sister-in-law Katie Sullivan (Kevin) of Wethersfield. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his nephew Luke Gary Dunn and his in-laws James and Claire Shannon. We are forever thankful to the Staff in PACU at Hartford Hospital. Knowing that we could not be there with Stephen, we are so comforted by the amazing care and kindness you always gave to him and us. Services will be held at a later date, when friends and family can gather safely. Memorial donations may be made to: Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor Richmond, VA 23219, Angel Flight ,12345 E. Skelly Drive Tulsa, OK 74128 or Love 4 Luke ,142 Addison Road, Glastonbury, CT 06033. Due to health concerns, funeral services will be held at a later date. For more information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.