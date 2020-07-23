Sterling Norman Viets, 69, of Key Largo, FL, beloved husband of Pamela (Kuszaj) Viets, passed away suddenly, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Sterling H. and Esther (Olsen) Viets, he was raised in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School in 1969 and received his BA from Nasson College in ME. Growing up in Windsor, he worked on the Brown Tobacco Farm from the age of 14 as did so many Windsor young men. After college, he worked for an agricultural supply company in WI for several years before joining his father in the family company, Rainbow Bus, where he eventually assumed leadership after his father's death. Rainbow Bus provided school transportation for the towns of Windsor, East Granby, and CREC until his retirement in 2018. Sterling was active in the Windsor community and served as an officer for the Windsor Historical Society for many years, a member of the Windsor Club, Past President of the CT School Bus Operators Association, and a social member of both St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society and the Loyal Order of Moose in Thompsonville. Masonry was Sterling's passion and he served as Past Worshipful Master of Washington Lodge # 70 AF & AM; as a 33rd Degree member of the Scottish Rite and York Rite, member of Putnam Lodge # 46 AF & AM, South Woodstock, Hartford Evergreen Lodge # 88 AF & AM, South Windsor, Wolcott Council #1 R & SM, East Hartford, St. Andrews Conclave, Hartford, Washington Commandery # 1 Knights Templar, East Hartford, Pythagoras Chapter # 17 RAM, East Hartford, and Red Cross of Constantine, AASR Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA, Valley of Hartford. Sterling was a familiar face at Masonic functions all over the State of CT. Besides his wife Pam, he leaves two brothers Douglas H. Viets, MD and his wife Priscilla of Sanibel, FL and John S. Viets and his wife Dorothy of Taylors, SC; and his nieces Heather Viets, Ann Holm, and Alison Bohn. His family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 3-6 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, 11 AM directly at Elmwood Cemetery, Nicholson Road, East Granby with a committal service by the Rev. Chip Elliott of Grace Episcopal Church, Windsor concluding with a Masonic Funeral Service conducted by officers and members of Washington Lodge # 70 AF & AM. Contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA, 01104. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
. To view the services via web stream please go to his obituary on the Carmon website and click the link below his obituary to watch the service.