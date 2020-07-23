1/2
Sterling N. Viets
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sterling's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sterling Norman Viets, 69, of Key Largo, FL, beloved husband of Pamela (Kuszaj) Viets, passed away suddenly, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Sterling H. and Esther (Olsen) Viets, he was raised in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School in 1969 and received his BA from Nasson College in ME. Growing up in Windsor, he worked on the Brown Tobacco Farm from the age of 14 as did so many Windsor young men. After college, he worked for an agricultural supply company in WI for several years before joining his father in the family company, Rainbow Bus, where he eventually assumed leadership after his father's death. Rainbow Bus provided school transportation for the towns of Windsor, East Granby, and CREC until his retirement in 2018. Sterling was active in the Windsor community and served as an officer for the Windsor Historical Society for many years, a member of the Windsor Club, Past President of the CT School Bus Operators Association, and a social member of both St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society and the Loyal Order of Moose in Thompsonville. Masonry was Sterling's passion and he served as Past Worshipful Master of Washington Lodge # 70 AF & AM; as a 33rd Degree member of the Scottish Rite and York Rite, member of Putnam Lodge # 46 AF & AM, South Woodstock, Hartford Evergreen Lodge # 88 AF & AM, South Windsor, Wolcott Council #1 R & SM, East Hartford, St. Andrews Conclave, Hartford, Washington Commandery # 1 Knights Templar, East Hartford, Pythagoras Chapter # 17 RAM, East Hartford, and Red Cross of Constantine, AASR Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA, Valley of Hartford. Sterling was a familiar face at Masonic functions all over the State of CT. Besides his wife Pam, he leaves two brothers Douglas H. Viets, MD and his wife Priscilla of Sanibel, FL and John S. Viets and his wife Dorothy of Taylors, SC; and his nieces Heather Viets, Ann Holm, and Alison Bohn. His family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 3-6 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, 11 AM directly at Elmwood Cemetery, Nicholson Road, East Granby with a committal service by the Rev. Chip Elliott of Grace Episcopal Church, Windsor concluding with a Masonic Funeral Service conducted by officers and members of Washington Lodge # 70 AF & AM. Contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA, 01104. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. To view the services via web stream please go to his obituary on the Carmon website and click the link below his obituary to watch the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
VICTOR M STERLING
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Dear Pam and Family:
We are saddened to read about your loss of Sterling.
We regret that we are unable to attend in person to express our sympathies.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times.
Sincerely, Paul and Lois Lodola
Paul Lodola
July 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved