Steve J. Stamatakis
Steve J. Stamatakis, 97, born in Rhodes, Greece, passed away peacefully on November 10th surrounded by his loving family; His wife of 74 years, Tsampika (Itsou) Stamatakis, and children, Katherine & John Avgoustakis, Phyllis & Thanasi Burnus, and Esther Stamatakis. He found great joy sharing in the lives of his grandchildren, Harry, Mica, Dessie, Stacie, Bruce, and Chris, and his great grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathan, Grace, Alexa, Christopher Stavros, Daniel, and Gabby. A private Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery, directed by McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org. Messages can be sent to the family at www.msfh.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
