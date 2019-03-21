Home

Steve Thibodeau
Steve R. "Ron" Thibodeau

Steve "Ron" Thibodeau, 76, of East Hartford, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born in Caribou, ME on December 27, 1942, a son of the late Leonard and Lena (Lizotte) Thibodeau, he had resided in East Hartford for most of his life. Steve was a proud U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War. He was a devoted father and grandfather who cherished his time with his grandchildren and supporting them at school activities and sporting venues.Steve is survived by three sons, Stephen, Ronald, Jeffrey and his wife, Audrey; a daughter, Rhonda Coppinger; two brothers, Craig and Keith; five sisters, Delores Massie, Muriel Ruest, Sharon Owen, Barbara Avery, Donna Lord; his former wife and friend, Joan (Cote) Thibodeau; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Along with his beloved parents, Steve was predeceased by a brother, Gaylen; and three sisters, Violet Morin, Patricia Albert, and Theresa Cicolini. Funeral service will be Friday (March 22nd) at 11 am at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial with military honors will be at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Friday morning from 10 – 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve's name may be made to East Hartford Little League, P.O. Box 380417, East Hartford, CT 06138. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2019
