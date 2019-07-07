Steven Allen Narkawicz, age 59, of Lebanon, passed away at home on July 2, 2019, after a Valiant battle with cancer. His beloved daughter Cassidy was by his side. He was born in Rockville, CT on October 20, 1959, a son of the late Stanley and Georgianna (Grigas) Narkawicz. Steven was a proud veteran having served with the US Coast Guard as a Ship Engineer from 1979 – 1987. Steve had a very successful and accomplished career as a Project Manager for Private Yacht Builders. He was influential in the industry and his work took him to many ports around the world. Steve was an avid lover of music and shared that love with many of his friends and family. Steve was a gregarious individual with a strong sense of patriotism and work ethic. He leaves his daughter Cassidy and her companion, Charlie Cunningham of S. Windham, CT his granddaughter, Audrey Rose, whom he adored, siblings and their spouses, Todd and Michelle Narkawicz of CA, Brent and Diane Narkawicz of RI, Alison Narkawicz of CT, and numerous extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 8th from 5 – 7 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:30 am directly at the Church of the Holy Family, Church St., Hebron, CT. Donations in his memory may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019