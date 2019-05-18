Home

Steven M Beaulieu 57, of Columbia, Ct passed away peacefully on May 15th with his wife Christine by his side. Steven was born on May 23rd 1961 in Hartford Ct. He is predeceased by his parents Wilson and Angela Beaulieu. Steve leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 39 years, Christine Morrison Beaulieu and his brothers Gary Beaulieu of Colchester, and Wilson Beaulieu, of South Carolina. Steve also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and many in-laws, he adored them all. He will be missed by so many loved ones. Calling hours will be held at Manchester funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester on May 23rd from 5 to 7. With a short prayer and service at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The .
Published in The Hartford Courant from May 18 to May 19, 2019
