Steven C. Bracken, age 60, son of Assunta (Susan) Rizza and William C. Bracken, passed away unexpectedly on June 17,2020. He was predeceased by his mother. He leaves behind a daughter Stephanie Zwikelmaier (Caleb), two brothers William (Germania), Peter (Staci) and a sister Christine Callaway(Scott) he had one grandson Simon, and nine nieces and nephews. He enjoyed playing chess, fishing, and most of all he loved to make people laugh. He would say if I can make someone laugh then it has been a good day. He was fun loving and kind hearted. He will be missed dearly by his family and all who knew him. Due to Covid-19, a memorial will be planned at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 29, 2020.
