Steven C. Kowalewski, 61, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Steven was born on February 8, 1959 in Southington, CT to Geraldine (Ryden) Mueller and the late Frank Kowalewski. Steven worked as the Director of Engineering at Brookdale Senior Living Facility for over 35 years. He could fix anything and had a passion for woodworking, photography and travel. In addition to his mother Geraldine and her husband Karl Mueller, Steven is survived by his son, Steven Kowalewski and his wife, Heather of East Hampton and their two children, Alice and Scott, a daughter, Nena Kowalewski of MN, his ex-wife with whom he remained close, Cathy Hubeny, three brothers who were his best friends and provided tremendous support during his illness: Gary Kowalewski of Middlefield, Michael Kowalewski of Southington and Alan Kowalewski of Plainville and many nieces and nephews. Donations in Steven's memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society of Connecticut Westchester Hudson Valley Chapter (https://www.lls.org/connecticut-westchester-hudson-valley). Funeral services are being celebrated privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
