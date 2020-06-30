Steven Douglas Compson (aka Beaver), 58, of Cromwell, loving son, brother, uncle and devoted educator, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a courageous fight against ALS. Steve was raised in Newington, graduated from South Catholic High and received a Masters Degree in Education at CCSU. He taught history at Plainville High School for 35 years and absolutely loved his time there. Over the years, Steve coached girls volleyball and basketball and was part of a team announcing baseball games. Steve thoroughly enjoyed being an educator and had wonderful relationships with his coworkers and students. Wherever help was needed, Steve was always there. He was a voracious reader, a book was never far from his hand. He enjoyed music, movies, science fiction, anything related to space exploration and was a huge sports fan. He loved having a large extended family and spending time with his immediate family, especially his cherished niece, Kayla. His favorite place was Cape Cod, he spent many summer days kayaking, biking, walking and swimming. He would always watch the sunset over Cape Cod Bay and took beautiful photos that he shared with others. Steve was aware from a young age how blessed he was to have parents that loved and cared for him so much and ensured that he saw many great things around the nation. He was a devoted son, always helping his parents, including moving in to help his Mom after his Dad's passing. Gone too soon, we will all miss his great sense of humor, seeing him laugh and the twinkle in his eye when he did. Along with his mother Joan Reilly Compson, he will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his sister Cathy Bernstein of Rocky Hill, his brother Michael Compson with his wife Robbie and their daughter Kayla, all of Columbia, MD; as well as his extended family, many close and dear friends, and his teaching family. In Steve's own words "he is no longer hanging in or hanging on, but has passed to the next realm". Friends and relatives may call on the family, Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:15 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield; with the following mandates to be adhered to due to COVID 19, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people (including family) in the funeral home at a time, in addition to keeping visiting to a minimum in consideration of other attendees. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 am, followed by a public Committal Service at 12 noon in Rose Hill Memorial Park (Section 31), Rocky Hill. The family requests In Lieu of Flowers, that memorial donations be made to the "Steve Compson Scholarship Fund" Plainville High School, 47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville, CT 06062 and/or to the ALS Association. To extend online condolences, share a memory, and/or live streaming instructions for the Mass and Committal services, please visit Steve's webpage at farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.