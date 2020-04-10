Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Manalio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven D. Manalio


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven D. Manalio Obituary
Steven D. Manalio, 40, of Bristol, left this Earth on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born on February 1, 1980 in Syracuse, NY, Steve moved to Bristol very young and attended Green Hills Elementary School and Bristol Central High School. Throughout his life, Steven lived on his terms. Whether that meant ghost hunting in Green Lady Cemetery (which the state police and their dogs will always remember), deep-sea fishing at ungodly hours in the morning or battling ninjas in Mortal Kombat well into the night. After several successful positions in sales and dedication to his craft, Steven landed the role of Vice President of Sales for System X in Thomaston – a position that seemed made for his passion for exotic cars. At System X, Steven made an enormous mark not only on the industry but on clients and employees around the world who also called him friend. Steven is survived by his parents Vincent and Antoinette (Izzo) Manalio, his sister Gia (Manalio) and her husband Justin Bonaventura of Derby, and his longtime partner Jen Manalio (of Bristol), their furbabies Booker and Cali, and a couple of turtles. Steven's life was surrounded by countless friends whom would have done anything for him just as he would have for them. Steven will be greatly missed in so many ways by so many people. We can only take comfort in knowing he is now at peace and watching over all of us with his light still shining so brightly. Steven believed that when it is your time to go, it is your time to go. But, we're all pretty sure that his sudden departing was indeed to go answer the Bat Signal. Funeral services will be held privately and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steven's memory may be made to the . To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Steven's memorial page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -