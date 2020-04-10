|
|
Steven D. Manalio, 40, of Bristol, left this Earth on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born on February 1, 1980 in Syracuse, NY, Steve moved to Bristol very young and attended Green Hills Elementary School and Bristol Central High School. Throughout his life, Steven lived on his terms. Whether that meant ghost hunting in Green Lady Cemetery (which the state police and their dogs will always remember), deep-sea fishing at ungodly hours in the morning or battling ninjas in Mortal Kombat well into the night. After several successful positions in sales and dedication to his craft, Steven landed the role of Vice President of Sales for System X in Thomaston – a position that seemed made for his passion for exotic cars. At System X, Steven made an enormous mark not only on the industry but on clients and employees around the world who also called him friend. Steven is survived by his parents Vincent and Antoinette (Izzo) Manalio, his sister Gia (Manalio) and her husband Justin Bonaventura of Derby, and his longtime partner Jen Manalio (of Bristol), their furbabies Booker and Cali, and a couple of turtles. Steven's life was surrounded by countless friends whom would have done anything for him just as he would have for them. Steven will be greatly missed in so many ways by so many people. We can only take comfort in knowing he is now at peace and watching over all of us with his light still shining so brightly. Steven believed that when it is your time to go, it is your time to go. But, we're all pretty sure that his sudden departing was indeed to go answer the Bat Signal. Funeral services will be held privately and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steven's memory may be made to the . To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Steven's memorial page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020