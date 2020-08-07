Steven Dyal, 55, of Shohola, PA passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. Born in Georgetown, Guyana, Steven came to the United States when he was 9 years old. He was raised primarily in Hartford's South End and South Windsor. He was the son of Kenneth and Hilda (Sookram) Dyal of South Windsor. Steven was a trained HVAC technician, having been employed in the heating and air conditioning industry for many years. He was also a graduate of South Windsor High School class of 1982. Steven will be remembered as a kind, sweet, intelligent soul who befriended everyone. His love of travel and nature leave his loved ones with many happy memories. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Deryck Dyal and his wife Paro of Manchester, Terrence Dyal of Manchester and Andrea Collura and her husband John Collura Jr. of Rocky Hill; and his nieces and nephews Jennifer, Ashley, Amanda, Luke, Ayden and Amaya. He also leaves behind his long-time girlfriend Kimberley Hinds. Due to current circumstances related to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford on Monday, August 10th at 11 a.m.. Relatives and friends of Steven are invited to attend. There will be a private viewing for family members at 9:30 a.m. at John F. Tierney Funeral Home in Manchester. For online Condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
.