Steven G Woynar, born December 8, 1965 and a Veteran of the US Navy SEABEES left this world on April 25, 2020 to be with his Mother, Jeannette and Brother, Brian. Steven was a sailor and adventurer at heart. He loved to be on the open water no matter how turbulent. This is also how he lived his life. When Steven saw someone that needed help, he would don his armor, grab his shield and lance, mount his white stallion and head out to help those in distress, regardless of the cost to him. *******THAT WAS STEVEN****** Steven leaves his longtime Partner Anna Sapia, His Father, Albert and Wife Irene, His Brother Michael and wife MaryLou. Steven also left behind his stepsiblings: Rick, David and Joe Tomkievich, Andy Parker and Ellen Parker Deshaw, his Stepfather David Parker and live in Cousin, William Moquin along with numerous beloved nephews and nieces. Burial services will be held later due to virus restrictions. (A notice will be provided) Donations may be made in Stevens name to the Portland CT Food Bank.



