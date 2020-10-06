Steven Grandi, 54, born on November 3, 1965 and raised in East Hartford, passed unexpectedly and peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Steven loved playing football and baseball when he was young. He was an avid New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and Nascar fan. He loved fishing and boating. Steven was a quiet and gentle soul who loved animals, his friends and family. He worked as a welder and helped run the family business, Gilo's Café. Steven is survived by his father, Frank Grandi of East Hampton, and his mother Patricia (Fahey) and her husband Ted Nyack, of Bluffton, SC, his significant other, Catherine (Cat) Brey, his sister Lisa and her husband Billy Manning, cousins Maria Daigle, Eric, Jason and many other cousins and friends. Special thanks to Officer Lynch at the Glastonbury Police Dept. for his kindness and professionalism. Calling hours will be Friday, October 9, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at the Glastonbury Funeral Home (D'Esopo), 30 Carter St., East Hartford. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com
.