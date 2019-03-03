Steven H. Thomas, 77, of Lebanon and formerly of Cheshire, passed away on February 27, 2019 at Backus Hospital in Norwich, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on January 28, 1942 in Indianapolis, IN, he was a son of the late Harold and Jeanne Thomas. Steven married his beloved wife Cynthia Mirante on June 21, 1997. The couple lived in Cheshire for many years before moving to Lebanon in 2005. They made their home into a rescue haven for greyhound racers. They adopted many dogs over the years and still care for three remaining, Skye, Tango, and Dreamer. Steven retired several years ago after a career as Security Manager for Bloomingdales in Cheshire. He was talented at woodworking, he enjoyed fishing and he loved driving his golf cart around the neighborhood, visiting his close friends, Ron, Chris, Amanda, Cameron and Carter (The Best Ever) & Gabriella, Paul, Vito, Adam, and Dan just to name a few. Steven will be remembered by many for his generosity and giving of himself to others. He will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by his devoted wife, Sindy; a daughter, Sheryl Paige and husband Will Forsyth III. of North Carolina; two brothers, Stanley and wife Jane Thomas of Brownstown, IN, Keith and wife Cindy Thomas of Noblesville, IN; a sister, Charlotte and husband Dave Richardson of Blachester, OH; two grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was pre deceased by a sister, Jackie Lewchanin. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6th from 9:30 – 11am at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester. A funeral service and celebration of life will follow immediately at the funeral home at 11am. Burial will be in the New Lebanon Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the REGAP (Retired Greyhounds), 920 Trumbull Hwy., Lebanon 06249 or to the Wm. W. Backus Hospital Hospice, 326 Washington St., Fl. A2, Norwich 06360. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary