Steven J. Viera of New Haven (formerly from Tolland) passed away Saturday August 15, 2020. He is survived by his two children Steven and Mary Catherine Viera of Tolland. Steven was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Elaine Viera of Somers. He is survived by his sister Kelly Yiznitsky of Enfield and Michael Viera of South Carolina. He also leaves his former wife Julie Viera of Tolland and numerous nieces and nephews. Steven served his country in the United States Navy and was a former member of the Sheet Metal Union Local No. 40. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family.



