Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
1153 Blue Hills Ave.
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
1153 Blue Hills Ave.,
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Steven Karl Givens Obituary
Steven Karl Givens, 56, born on September 26, 1963 in Hartford, Connecticut departed this life on Monday, January 13, 2020. A 1983 Hall High School graduate; he was employed at the Hartford Housing Authority as a Section 8 Inspector for 27 years. Predeceased by his parents; John and Vera Rose (Dudley) Givens, as well as brothers Tony and Harold Givens, Steven leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Steven K. Givens and Juwan Givens; daughter, Brionna Givens; long time companion, Vonetta E. Proffitt; brothers, Christy Givens, Lambert Givens, John Givens, and Jonathan Givens; sister, Kimberly Henry; three grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and beloved dog, Julia. A celebration of his life will take place Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bethel AME Church, 1153 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, CT, CT 06002, with Visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will be at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Givens family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 21, 2020
