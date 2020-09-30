Steven Kushner, of Granby, CT, beloved husband and father, passed away at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with his loving wife and sons by his side. Steven was born on April 28, 1957 to Stanley and Lillian Kushner. He grew up in Randolph, MA and went on to attend the University of Massachusetts/Amherst where he received his BS in Natural Resource Studies and MA in Regional Planning. For most of his career, he worked as the Director of Planning and Community Development for the Town of Avon, CT. He guided Avon's growth over a period of 26 years and was highly respected by commission members, colleagues, and the public. He retired in 2016. Steven was loving, kind, patient, generous and fair-minded with an adventurous spirit. He was devoted to and adored his family and was tremendously proud of his sons. He had a keen appreciation of nature and the outdoors: camping, hiking, fishing, boating, cross-country skiing, rockhounding. He shared these passions with his family. Some of the fondest memories from family vacations include trips to National Parks and rockhounding adventures, especially in Utah, Wyoming and Herkimer, NY. Steven and his wife, Helaine, fell in love with Lake George and camped there for many years before realizing their dream of owning a home in the area and spending summers at the lake. Time spent with family and friends at the lake was priceless. Left to cherish his memory forever are his beloved wife, Helaine (Smith-Kushner); his sons, Jason Kushner of Glastonbury, CT and Zachary Kushner of Longmeadow, MA; his mother, Lillian Kushner of Randolph, MA; brothers, Michael Kushner of Morristown, NJ and Richard Kushner of Jacksonville, FL; his mother-in-law, Joan Smith of Avon, CT; and other dear family members and friends. Steven, we love you like crazy. You are the best husband and father ever. May your memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral services will be private. The family will observe a private period of mourning. Burial will be at Beth Hillel Memorial Cemetery in East Granby with Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating. Donations in Steven's memory may be made to The Farmington Valley VNA/Hospice, 8 Old Mill Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070 or The US Holocaust Museum, P.O. Box 1568, Merrifield, VA 22116. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, Inc, West Hartford.



