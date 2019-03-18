Steven L. Weinreb, MD, 59 years of age, of West Hartford, CT, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a long and difficult battle with Leukemia and a bone marrow transplant. He kept his humor and humanity until the very end. He was born in Hartsdale, NY, the son of Harold and Barbara (Lesser) Weinreb of Scarsdale, NY.He was a Cornell '81 grad, and attended Syracuse Medical School where he met and married the love of his life. He was a passionate writer, biker, skier, traveler and found great joy in his long-time primary care career at Hartford HealthCare. Medicine was his true calling. His children were the light of his life. He was deeply loved by his family, friends, colleagues and patients.Besides his parents, he leaves his wife, Cynthia B. Heller, MD; his children, Jeffrey B. Weinreb and his wife Jessie W. Benedict of Baltimore, MD, Daniel H. Weinreb of Madison, WI, and Abby H. Weinreb of West Hartford; and his brother, Mark Weinreb and his wife Susan of New Hampshire. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. Following the service, the family will receive relatives and friends at Beth El Temple. Interment will follow on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in a private out of state ceremony.Services and calling hours at the family home will be Wednesday March 20th at 5 pm, Thursday March 21 at 6 pm and Sunday March 24th from 2-5 pm.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Steven, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019