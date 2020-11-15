Steven Louis Betz of Simsbury, CT passed away October 30, 2020 after a brief illness while hospitalized at the John Dempsey Medical Facility in Farmington, CT. Steve was born November 7, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the third child of four to John (Jack) and Dorothy Hendrixson Betz. The Betz family re-settled in the village of Tariffville in Simsbury, CT, in 1955 and remained there for several years. Steve is survived by his brother Michael Betz of West Haven, CT, sister Patricia Betz of Westboro, Mass., and Antoinette Duffy of Deerfield, NH, two nieces, Philomena Duffy, Adrienne Betz Oliver, two nephews Kevin Betz and Andrew Betz, and five grand-nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1970 graduate of Simsbury High School where he was a standout varsity athlete in high school sports, including, and most noteworthy, football. He was voted into the all district scholastic football team. In addition, he participated in several other school sports. He maintained a fun-loving playful spirit throughout his life and found music to be a great source of pleasure, particularly playing brass instruments, i.e., Trumpet and Tuba and also guitar. He was active in high school choir and band. Once a classmate and fellow band member of Steve's recalled a time when he got his band mates to follow him and his Tuba into the field end zone to an impromptu rendition of the Beatles tune "Hey Jude". He studied at Morris Harvey College in West Virginia and then at the University of Southern Colorado, where he developed a keen interest and skill working with children with Special developmental needs which he pursued in the summers while in Colorado, helping as a Certified Counselor. All who knew Steve were keenly aware of the skill and empathy he displayed in this field of special students. He eventually returned to Connecticut and rekindled his life-long interest in airplanes and flying. He had his pilot's license and enjoyed flying private planes for several years. In line with this interest, he worked for American Airlines in Windsor Locks, CT and several other private companies including Seaborne Airlines in the field of flight coordination, and worked more recently in the TSA Department of Homeland Security. Over the years he lived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Grapevine, Texas, Greensboro, North Carolina, and U.S. Virgin Islands, etc. In 2015 Steve returned to Simsbury to start his semi-retirement. He came full circle as he returned to working part time with disadvantaged children and in addition to spending more time with family and friends. Steve will be sorely missed by his family and many, many devoted friends. www.ericksonhansen.com