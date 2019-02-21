Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
For more information about
Steven Sirois
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Sirois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven P. Sirois

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven P. Sirois Obituary
Steven P. Sirois, 49, of Hartford, CT, passed away on February 18, 2019. Born in Hartford to Joseph and Pauline (Foley) Sirois. Steven was a graduate of South Catholic High School and Capitol Community College. He worked in accounting for various companies. He leaves behind his parents of Hartford, CT and his brother Brian C. Sirois of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. The funeral service will begin at 9:15 AM on Friday, February 22, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 79 New Park Avenue, Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Friends may call at the funeral home today, February 21, from 5:00-8:00 PM. Memorial contributions in Steven's name may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.