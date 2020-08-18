Monita and I have known Paul, Michelle and their family since the 1970's when they were our next door neighbors in Tolland, CT. We have no doubt that Paul was received into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ saying to him " Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant". We pray that Our Lord grants the Tougas family the peace and comfort that transcends all understanding. I personally can attest to the fact that because of Paul, I have a more personal relationship with my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Walter & Monita Desruisseaux

Friend