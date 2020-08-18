Steven Paul Tougas, 67, of Vernon, loving husband of over 43 years to Michele A. (Tellier) Tougas, journeyed home to be with Our Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020 with his caring family by his side. Born in Hartford on June 16, 1953, a son of the late Roland R. and Leontine B. (Bouchard) Tougas, he had been a resident of Tolland for 40 years prior to moving to Vernon four years ago. Paul was a graduate of Glastonbury High School, Class of 1971 and was the Owner & Operator of Paul's Maytag in Vernon (Sales, Service, Parts, and Repairs) for the past 30 years. He loved his work and helping others. He also enjoyed playing pickle ball daily. A man of strong faith, Paul was a longtime member of Crossroads Community Cathedral in East Hartford and lived the Word of God each day. His motto was "love never fails". Most of all, Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who cherished his time with his entire family. Along with his beloved wife Michele, Paul is survived by two sons, Steven P. Tougas, II and his wife Andrea of Rural Hall, NC, Andrew J. Tougas of Oak Point, TX; three daughters, Rachel Gaivoto and her husband Richard of Manchester, Arielle Fair and her husband Christopher of Tyler, TX, and Leah Moore and her husband Joshua of Long Island City, NY. He also leaves five brothers, Marc Tougas and his wife Rosemary of South Windsor, Bruce Tougas and his wife Cindy of Florida, Gil Tougas of Hebron, Phillip Tougas and his wife Carla of Old Saybrook, Vincent Tougas and his wife Meg of Willington; three sisters, Monica Goodale and her husband Rodney of Hebron, Suzanne Hazard and her husband Robert of Hudson, FL, Lucy Harrison and her husband Scott of Colchester; eleven adored grandchildren; several aunts and uncles; many nieces, nephews, former customers, and dear friends. Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by a brother, Allan Tougas, and two sisters, Sandra Netto and Lisa Barrows. Funeral service will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 am at Crossroads Community Cathedral, 1492 Silver Lane, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Vernon. Paul's family will receive invited relatives and guests on Friday morning from 10-11 am at the cathedral. Due to the current health crisis, attendance will be by invitation only and everyone is asked to please wear a face covering and follow all regulated guidelines. The public is invited to join the service via livestream on Friday morning at 11 am @ https:/www.myccc.church/paul-tougas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com
