Steven Peck, 61, of Englewood, FL, passed peacefully at home on April 19, 2020. He was born to Sandra (née French) and Richard Peck on March 3, 1959 in Newington, CT. He grew up and raised his family in CT, working as a car salesman, before retiring to Florida. Steve was a proud father and water-lover who will be remembered as a seasoned boater, top-notch griller, and a formidable cribbage player. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his son Brian Peck of Santa Barbara, CA; son Christopher Peck, his wife Kyla Burke-Lazarus and adored grandson Miles of San Francisco, CA; their brother Jeffrey O'Brien and his wife Alisa of Akron, OH; sister Tamra Peck of Port Charlotte, Fl and her children Taryn and Thomas; brother Michael, his wife Amanda of East Hampton, CT, and their sons Michael and Eric. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Donations may be made in his memory to Trinity by Traditions, 1009 Pine Dr. #8, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020