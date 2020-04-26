Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Peck


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Peck Obituary
Steven Peck, 61, of Englewood, FL, passed peacefully at home on April 19, 2020. He was born to Sandra (née French) and Richard Peck on March 3, 1959 in Newington, CT. He grew up and raised his family in CT, working as a car salesman, before retiring to Florida. Steve was a proud father and water-lover who will be remembered as a seasoned boater, top-notch griller, and a formidable cribbage player. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his son Brian Peck of Santa Barbara, CA; son Christopher Peck, his wife Kyla Burke-Lazarus and adored grandson Miles of San Francisco, CA; their brother Jeffrey O'Brien and his wife Alisa of Akron, OH; sister Tamra Peck of Port Charlotte, Fl and her children Taryn and Thomas; brother Michael, his wife Amanda of East Hampton, CT, and their sons Michael and Eric. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Donations may be made in his memory to Trinity by Traditions, 1009 Pine Dr. #8, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -