Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Rd.
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Rd.
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven R. Reid II


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven R. Reid II Obituary
With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on August 22, 2019, the world lost beloved son, brother, and friend, Steven Reid. Stevie was born on February 7, 1986 in Hartford, and lived most of his life in Connecticut, aside from a brief orange-clad sojourn to the University of Tennessee. He was a graduate of Kingswood Oxford School, class of 2004. Steve loved life, sports, his friends, quick-dry t-shirts, and his little dog Tessie. He was larger than life and an incorrigible and creative prankster, with an infectious smile and a laugh that could light up a room. His magnetic charisma made him countless friends, all of whom loved him deeply. He was a computer whiz, and the go-to for set-up of all your technology needs. He is survived by his mother and step-father Keyne Reid and David Kelly of Wethersfield, his sister and brother-in-law Maggie Reid Schneider and Andrew Schneider of Brookline, MA, and his sister Molly Reid, a bicoastal urban nomad. He was predeceased by his father, Steven Reid. He will be profoundly missed by his enormous and loving family and countless friends. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the family Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield. A Remembrance Service will held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10 -11:30 am at Farley-Sullivan. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at https://www.bbrfoundation.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now