Steven R. Wolf of Simsbury, CT died on September 19, 2019 surrounded by family. He was 81 years old. Steven was born on January 27, 1938 in New York, NY, the son of Joel and Hilda Wolf, the second of three siblings. He graduated from NYU in 1961 with degrees in journalism and marketing and produced award winning creative work for advertising agencies on both coasts. His hobbies included collecting early American presidential memorabilia and stamps. In 1981 Steven suffered a brain injury and spent the second half of his life in rural Connecticut, most recently at McLean Nursing Home where he lived out his final years entertaining the staff and residents with plentiful jokes and eighties wisdom. He will be remembered for his kind, light hearted nature and for coaxing a laugh out of all those with whom he came in contact. Steven is survived by his son Mark Wolf of West Hartford, CT; his daughter Stefanie Wolf of Oak Bluffs, MA; and grandchildren Garrett Wolf, Alexandra Wolf and Sofia Fisher. The family is grateful to the staff at McLean for the kind and compassionate care he received over the past 15 years. Please visit Steven's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 25, 2019
