Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
More Obituaries for Steven Boysen
Steven Rutherford Boysen


1950 - 2019
Steven Rutherford Boysen Obituary
Steven Rutherford Boysen, 69, born May 4, 1950 passed away on July 30, 2019 in Westbrook, Connecticut. He was the son of William H. Boysen and Vivian Rutherford Boysen of West Hartford and Westbrook. He worked at the Lee Company as a supervisor and machinist until his retirement in May 2018. Steven is survived by his brother, William H. Boysen Jr. and his wife Julie of Shelburne, VT. He is survived by his longtime companion, Flo Albon of Clinton. He is also survived by his loving nieces Janet and Catherine Boysen and his nephew William Boysen. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 3 from 4pm to 7pm at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 East Main St., Clinton, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 3, 2019
