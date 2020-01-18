Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Steven T. Bekanich Obituary
Steven Thomas Bekanich, 54, of West Hartford, was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin, passed on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after multiple health complications and was received by our Lord. Those who knew Steven knew that he enjoyed life, often making people laugh and smile with his unique wit and shared his kind and loving heart freely. Steven moved to Connecticut in 1966 from Brooklyn, New York, then being raised by his Mom Marion Julia Guzowski and his beloved Aunt Paula Helen Reichle. Raised in the Berlin, CT area, Steven leaves many friends with whom he continued to be close to until his last day. Steven was former Special Deputy Sheriff at the New Britain Superior Court and went on to achieve his Surgical Technologist Certification. He worked at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center of Hartford, Waterbury Hospital and Mid-State Medical Center. A devoted and die-hard New York Yankees and Giants fan, Steven was a proud member of the Svea Club of Berlin as well as the Elks Club in Rocky Hill. Steven believed in and enjoyed a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Steve attended St. Paul Church in Kensington. By his side in his last moments was his lifelong companion and best friend Karen Shaughnessy. Also providing him comfort was Steven's loyal and devoted friend Rose Pepin. Surviving family members: brother Joseph E. Bekanich and his wife Odalys; two sisters, Carolyn F. Yousef and Christine A. McDougal; several nieces and nephews: Robert, Leslie, Emily, Julia, Samantha, Adam, Scotty, Matthew and Felicia and his special buddy Cathy Shaughnessy. Cousins: Florence Kenny and Geraldine Bufalino. Funeral services are Monday 1:30 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Calling hours are Monday afternoon from 12:30 until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Steven's memory to https://www.connecticutchildrens.org/support-us/. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 18, 2020
