Steven Thomas Brown


1953 - 2020
Steven Thomas Brown Obituary
Steven Thomas Brown (Brownie), passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Steven was born November 20, 1953 to the late Russell and Elanor Brown of East Hartford. He graduated from East Hartford High School. He worked for Fenn Manufacturing in Newington for 37 Years. Steven loved fishing, camping and football. He is survived by his wife Julie Puzzo-Brown, his sons Jeffrey Brown/Erin Szedga of Hebron, Steven and Katie Saunders of Manchester. His daughters Kimberly/Jeff Torza and Erika Brown of Manchester. Nothing made Steven smile more than playing and joking around with his many grandchildren. That he loved so dearly. Miss Hailie, Jeffrey, Jeremy, Ryan, Chloe, Nicki, Marky, Willy, and Alicia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Services will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 31, 2020
