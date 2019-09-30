Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Knights of Columbus Hall
1831, Main St.
East Hartford, CT
Steven Thomas Romaniw, 42, of East Hartford, passed away suddenly On Monday, September 23, 2019 of natural causes. Steven is survived by his mother, Joy Singarella of South Windsor, and predeceased father, Michael Romaniw. He will be forever loved and remembered by his son, Michael Romaniw "Mick" of Arizona; brother Michael Romaniw and his wife Olga of San Antonio, TX; sister Helena Romaniw of Vernon, CT; Brother Kenneth Romaniw and his wife Rachael of South Windsor, CT; nephews, Josh and Brian Ranney of Vernon, CT; Joseph Gagliardi of Windsor, CT; nieces; Mya, Leah and Emme Romaniw of South Windsor, CT; girlfriend Tara Hoff of East Hartford; several aunts, uncles cousins and many friends including Coke Cola friends, hunting, fishing and childhood friends. Steven worked for Coke Cola for 18 years and was a graduate of Snergy High School. He was a passionate and skilled outdoors man which included hunting and fishing. He loved the Fall season when he could hunt deer and cheer on his favorite team, The New England Patriots. Burial services will be private. All friends and family are invited to a celebration of Steve's life on Saturday, October 5th at 2p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1831, Main St., East Hartford. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.maplehill-talarskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 30, 2019
