Stuart Edward Kowalsky
1925 - 2020
Stuart Edward Kowalsky, 95, of Newington, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Born on March 16, 1925 in Glastonbury, Stuart was the son of the late Harry and Emma (Schroeder) Kowalsky. Affectionately known as Pat, he was a master carpenter. He served in the United States Army during WWII at Omaha Beach in Normandy and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. As a young man he was a commercial fisherman and an avid hunter. Pat was the best chief cook during holidays that will never be forgotten. He was a beloved, dedicated husband and father who especially loved spending time with family and friends on Lake Winnipesaukee in his camper and boat on the lake. He will never be forgotten. He will always be loved and remembered for his kindness, endless caring, endearing smile, warm heart and his never-ending sense of humor. He is survived by three children, Robert Kowalsky of E. Hartford, Elizabeth Leitao of East Hartford and Edla Kowalsky of So. Windsor, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by four loving sons. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday morning, November 9, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit. Burial with Military Honors will follow in West Meadow Cemetery. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
NOV
9
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
