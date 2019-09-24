Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Sue C. Neal


1954 - 2019
Sue C. Neal Obituary
Sue Carolyn Neal, 65, born August 17, 1954 in Montezuma, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Johnny B. Neal, Sr., and Geraldine Clayton Neal and siblings Beverly Neal and Ron Shelley. She is survived by her two daughters, Temeka White, her loving son-in-law, Lomont White of Santa Clarita, CA and Ta'Shema Odoms of Vernon, CT, two adoring grandchildren, Alexis and Tyler White of Santa Clarita, CA. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am and the funeral will follow at 11:00 am, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT. Interment at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery of Bloomfield, CT. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019
