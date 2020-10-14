Sue Scammell Carpenter of West Hartford, Connecticut passed away on October 10 at the age of 76. Sue was the first child of the late Scott Scammell II, Esquire and the late Deborah Jones Scammell. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 5, 1944 as her father was serving as a pilot for the US Navy in the Pacific. Sue spent her childhood in Titusville and Whitehouse Station, NJ, graduating valedictorian of Hunterdon Central Regional High School. She graduated from Middlebury College in VT with a BA in Mathematics. After college Sue began a career as a computer programmer at the Connecticut General Life Insurance Company. Sue lived with her family in Simsbury, CT for many years. After her successful career in the insurance industry, Sue moved on to develop her other talents, earning a Master of Social Work at Smith College in Northampton, MA. Sue established a private therapy practice in West Hartford, CT where she helped many people get through difficult times. Sue enjoyed her retirement, pursuing many interests including painting, book club and traveling with friends. Some of her favorite activities included spending time at the beach, especially Long Beach Island, NJ, art museums, concerts and theater. Sue was a devoted mother to Scott and Peter, mother-in-law to Cristina Pausini and Liz Carpenter, and Grammy to Reid, Drew and Charlie. Sue is survived by her siblings, Scott III, Charles, Shelley, and her ex-husband John. Sue was predeceased by her brother, Stephen. Sue also leaves behind many beloved friends, many of whom lived in her neighborhood, attended the Universalist Church of West Hartford and joined her in painting classes and book club. Sue's wisdom, wit, love and kindness will be missed by everyone having the fortune of knowing her. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For more information please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com