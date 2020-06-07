My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Sue Carroll Gibbs, 76, a resident of Fort Myers, FL for the past year and a half, formerly of Coventry, CT, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Fort Myers. She was born February 17, 1944 in Augusta, ME to Howard and Margaret Carroll, Sr., now deceased. Sue was a member of First Congregational Church in Coventry, CT. She loved the sun, beach, boating and swimming. Sue's passion for sewing and painting was always on display, making things for family, friends and donating to community charity events. She loved going to craft fairs and never saw an Arts and Craft store she didn't like. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She adored her granddaughters, watching them grow and just being a part of their lives made her extremely happy. She is survived by two loving children, Rhonda Adams (Jeff) of Punta Gorda, FL, and Rhett Gibbs (Laura) of Tolland, CT; brother, Howard A. Carroll, Jr. (Millie) of Phillips, ME; three grandchildren, Marissa, Amanda, and Emma; two nieces, Margaret Martin and Debbie Houston; nephew, Mike Carroll; as well as three great nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Audrey, and Stephan. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Francis Gibbs, Jr. in 2019; as well as a sister, Elizabeth Carroll. Graveside services will be held in Belgrade, ME at a later date. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com. No services will be held in Florida. Memorial Contributions in memory of Sue Carroll Gibbs are suggested to The American Cancer Society, 4575 Via Royale, # 110, Fort Myers, FL 33919. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.