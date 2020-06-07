Sue Carroll Gibbs
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Carroll Gibbs, 76, a resident of Fort Myers, FL for the past year and a half, formerly of Coventry, CT, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Fort Myers. She was born February 17, 1944 in Augusta, ME to Howard and Margaret Carroll, Sr., now deceased. Sue was a member of First Congregational Church in Coventry, CT. She loved the sun, beach, boating and swimming. Sue's passion for sewing and painting was always on display, making things for family, friends and donating to community charity events. She loved going to craft fairs and never saw an Arts and Craft store she didn't like. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She adored her granddaughters, watching them grow and just being a part of their lives made her extremely happy. She is survived by two loving children, Rhonda Adams (Jeff) of Punta Gorda, FL, and Rhett Gibbs (Laura) of Tolland, CT; brother, Howard A. Carroll, Jr. (Millie) of Phillips, ME; three grandchildren, Marissa, Amanda, and Emma; two nieces, Margaret Martin and Debbie Houston; nephew, Mike Carroll; as well as three great nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Audrey, and Stephan. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Francis Gibbs, Jr. in 2019; as well as a sister, Elizabeth Carroll. Graveside services will be held in Belgrade, ME at a later date. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com. No services will be held in Florida. Memorial Contributions in memory of Sue Carroll Gibbs are suggested to The American Cancer Society, 4575 Via Royale, # 110, Fort Myers, FL 33919. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved