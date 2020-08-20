Susan Greenwood, 65, of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, peacefully transitioned from life on August 16, 2020, at home surrounded by her spouse and soulmate, Arnie, her loving son, Elijah, and her best friend of 35 years, Cate Carulli. She left on her own terms and prepared all of those around her for that moment as best as one is humanly able to do. Susan was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Fred and Eva Greenwood, both Holocaust survivors who fled Vienna on the Kindertransport. Susan's familial experience informed the giving life she lived, and the love she gave to others. She attended Kirkland College, University of Connecticut, and graduate school at the University of Michigan. In her profession as a social worker and psychotherapist, she touched many lives with her kind and open heart, her willingness to listen deeply and her unwavering commitment to facilitate change. Susan spent your life testing social boundaries, accepting others and leading by example." She was true to herself, her belief in social justice, her work, and to the people she loved. Susan requested that this sentence be the last line in her obituary. "If you say you love me and respect me and you vote for Trump, that is disrespectful to my memory." Zoom celebration of life on August 21, 2020 at 3p.m.



