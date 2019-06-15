Fogarty Susan Ann Barrett Susan Ann Barrett Fogarty of East Hartford passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MA on Nov. 16 1963. She served in the U.S. Army for 7 years. She also enjoyed spending time in the Florida Keys with her friends and family. Susan spent most of her time with her beloved daughter, Samantha and her loving mother, Joyce. She enjoyed good times with friends/family, four close friends/family; Frank, Carol St. Germain, Tracie Morelli and her best friend and sister, Catherine Theriault. Susan leaves behind her beautiful daughter, Samantha Barrett. Her mother, Joyce Griffin who she cherished dearly. Her sister Darlene (Earl) DeGray, Her sister Catherine (Clayton) Theriault. Her brother Kevin Barrett and Sean (Matilda) Barrett. Along with step brothers, John (Corine) Griffin and Michael Griffin. She was predeceased by her father Harry Barrett Jr. step father John Griffin and her beloved brother Harry Barrett the 3rd. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles who she loved dearly. There will be no calling hours at this time. Private burial will be held with family and close friends. EAST HARTFORD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary