Susan Ann (Elliott) Hoskins, 75, of Vernon, beloved wife of 46 years to Frederick "Fred" Hoskins, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Walsall, England, the daughter of the late George and Winifred (Walker) Elliott, she came to the United States in 1970 settling in Connecticut. After Sue and Fred were married in 1974, they lived in Tolland, and Ellington before settling in Vernon where they have lived for the past 38 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Grant of Rhode Island; her two grandsons, Joseph and John, also of Rhode Island; her brother-in-law, Daniel Hoskins and his wife Leslie; her sister-in-law, Rose Elko; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her son James Grant. Funeral services and burial are private. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com