Susan B. (Tarkington) Sabatini, 70, of Killingworth, Conn., passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, at home with her family. She was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on March 15, 1950, to her loving parents Ossie Thomas and Gertrude (Phelps) Tarkington, of Queens, N.Y., previously of Creswell, N.C. Susan was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Thomas Tarkington in 2018 and sister Gloria (Tarkington) Schulz in 2015. A graduate of Francis Lewis High School in Queens, NY, Susan worked in various positions during her life, boasting a 50 word per minute typing speed, though her most important role was raising her children. She is survived by Francis, her best friend and husband of 50 years, and her two boys: Christopher Sabatini and his wife Diane (Davidson) Sabatini of Manhattan, N.Y., and Peter Sabatini and his wife Lisa (Gorski) Sabatini of Clinton, Conn., and their daughter, her beloved granddaughter Gabriella. Susan was raised in Queens where she met Frank, a Navy man whose mother and another friend conspired to arrange their meeting. That's all it took. Susan worked and supported Frank through college after his time in the service. Once he graduated, she seized the opportunity to raise her sons while working to help support the family. They lived on Long Island, N.Y., and moved to Granby, Conn., in 1982. Susan believed in family and put great emphasis on spending time with her brother and sister and their children as well as Frank's family. Countless hilarious stories could be told about sitting around the dinner table kibitzing with her loved ones. She loved her boys and their wives and especially her granddaughter, "to the moon and back," and her happiest days were spent with them. Understandably, she couldn't spend enough time with her granddaughter Gabriella, who lived close by. An excellent cook, Susan would tell you pepper was too spicy and anything hotter was off limits. And although she wasn't of Italian heritage, she learned (with help from her mother-in-law) to make some of her family's most memorable Italian meals. A kind, considerate and loving person, Susan had many close friends, among them a group of girlfriends who played Mahjong together every week and her best friend Michele who she spent many happy days including vacationing together with their husbands. With a passion for casinos, chocolate martinis, fishing and the music of the 50s, 60s and 70s, Susan could name almost any song and its artist. "Jolene" by Dolly Parton was one of her favorites. A day on the ocean fishing was one of her favorite things to do. Earlier in her life she loved to collect antiques, Depression-era pottery and Emmett Kelly Jr. memorabilia and figurines. For Susan, a day antiquing was a day well spent. She was also a volunteer at the Granby Food Pantry, helping stock the shelves and distribute food. She and Frank enjoyed traveling. They had the opportunity to visit destinations across the United States and Europe and took many cruises to the Caribbean and other parts of the world. The Sabatini family would like to express their deep gratitude to the nurses and staff of VNA Community Healthcare of Guilford for their wonderful care and assistance during her illness. Susan will be greatly missed but always cherished in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to VNA Community Healthcare of Guilford or Stand Up To Cancer. For online condolences, please visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.