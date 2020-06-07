Susan Conlon Barnes, of Simsbury (formerly of Glastonbury and East Haddam, CT), passed away from ovarian cancer on June 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Sue was raised in Bristol, CT before attending Trinity College, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where she earned a Master's Degree. Sue was proud to become one of the first female engineers at Pratt and Whitney. She developed many friendships there during her over 30-year tenure. Her greatest joy in life was raising her son, Jordan. She enjoyed volunteering at the local library and schools; attending his concerts and sporting events; and making food, Halloween costumes, and anything else that she thought would make him happy. The world has lost a loving, smart, kind, fun, energetic woman. She was a genuine, loving, and caring person whose smile and presence would light up any room. She leaves behind her husband, Dana, and her son, Jordan. She is predeceased by her mother, Norma (Coggins) Conlon, and her father, Edward Conlon. She is survived and will be missed by numerous family and friends. A memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Sue's memory to the Friends of the East Haddam Free Public Library, 18 Plains Rd, Moodus, CT 06469. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Sue's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.