Susan Case
Susan Case of Glastonbury, CT passed away on November 25, 2020. Susan was born in Brooklyn, NY to Frances and Elliot Herman on April 3, 1939. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Howard, her daughter Wendy Casey and husband Brian of MA, her son Andy Case and his wife Susan of Avon, her daughter-in-law Eileen Case of Glastonbury and her cherished grandchildren, Mara, Anna, Emily, Sam, Ethan and Kayla. She is predeceased by her loving son Jon. She will be missed by her many friends and entire family including her sister Diane and husband Marty Cohen, her sister-in-law Judith and husband Mel Klein, her brother-in-law Ron Case and many nieces and nephews. Susan loved to tell stories about her childhood in Brooklyn,NY where she shared a room and many adventures with her sister. She excelled in academics and attended the University of Vermont where she met her husband. She went on to earn a Masters in Education and was credits away from earning her Doctoral. Susan and Howard married in 1959. They eventually settled in Bristol, CT where they started their family before moving to Newington. They moved to Glastonbury in 1973. She was a reading specialist in the Wethersfield school system for 31 years where she instilled the love of reading to thousands of young children, including her own. Retirement did not slow her down. She was a loving caregiver to her mother and mother-in-law, a long time volunteer and key fundraiser for the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary, an early morning gym enthusiast and an avid bridge player. Many thanks to the caregivers at Brookdale at Buckingham. As Susan told you herself, you are all beautiful and she loved you. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Alzheimers Organization or St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
She was a good friend - in the true meaning of the word. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Howard and the family.
Irma and Mort Handel
Friend
