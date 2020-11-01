1/1
Susan Christine Taylor
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Christine Taylor, 64, of Palmer, MA, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington with her daughters by her side. Susan was born on October 7, 1956 in Hartford, daughter of the late Paul A. and Janet M. (Keller) Taylor. She graduated in 1974 from East Hartford's Penney High School before earning degrees in Education from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL in 1978, and Eastern Connecticut State University in 1990. Susan had a very rewarding and successful career, which spanned over four decades, as a Special Education Teacher, retiring after ten years of service from the Coventry Public School System. Susan's life was spent with ties to the Masonic family. She is a former Supreme Deputy for the State of Connecticut, IORG, and was a member of Good Intent Chapter, OES until her death. In addition to her Masonic service, she volunteered her time in her community's garden club and local food bank. Susan was an avid tea drinker, gardener, and all-around nature lover. She was an enthusiastic baseball fan who loved the New York Yankees (all rise!). She is remembered by her family, friends, and former students as an exceptionally kind and empathetic person who encouraged generosity, compassion, humor, and individualism. She was a defender of social equality and advancement, and a believer in the potential of humankind. Her family is proud that her last legal act in this life was casting her 2020 ballot against this administration. Susan leaves behind her partner, Michael Korzec of Palmer, MA; her beloved daughters, Jessica Lemus and her partner Robbie of Las Vegas, NV, and Lauren Thomas and her partner Chris of Winchendon, MA; her four siblings, Deborah Savaria and her husband Ron of Broad Brook, Richard Taylor and his wife Andrea of Port Orange, FL, Stephen Taylor of Manchester, and Jennifer O'Connor of Inglis, FL; as well as an aunt and uncle, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many close friends. A small memorial for Susan will be held next spring to celebrate her life with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Susan's name to Food Share, 39 Walnut St. Palmer, MA 01069, or to Heifer International: heifer.org. To leave an online condolence or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved