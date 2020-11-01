Susan Christine Taylor, 64, of Palmer, MA, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington with her daughters by her side. Susan was born on October 7, 1956 in Hartford, daughter of the late Paul A. and Janet M. (Keller) Taylor. She graduated in 1974 from East Hartford's Penney High School before earning degrees in Education from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL in 1978, and Eastern Connecticut State University in 1990. Susan had a very rewarding and successful career, which spanned over four decades, as a Special Education Teacher, retiring after ten years of service from the Coventry Public School System. Susan's life was spent with ties to the Masonic family. She is a former Supreme Deputy for the State of Connecticut, IORG, and was a member of Good Intent Chapter, OES until her death. In addition to her Masonic service, she volunteered her time in her community's garden club and local food bank. Susan was an avid tea drinker, gardener, and all-around nature lover. She was an enthusiastic baseball fan who loved the New York Yankees (all rise!). She is remembered by her family, friends, and former students as an exceptionally kind and empathetic person who encouraged generosity, compassion, humor, and individualism. She was a defender of social equality and advancement, and a believer in the potential of humankind. Her family is proud that her last legal act in this life was casting her 2020 ballot against this administration. Susan leaves behind her partner, Michael Korzec of Palmer, MA; her beloved daughters, Jessica Lemus and her partner Robbie of Las Vegas, NV, and Lauren Thomas and her partner Chris of Winchendon, MA; her four siblings, Deborah Savaria and her husband Ron of Broad Brook, Richard Taylor and his wife Andrea of Port Orange, FL, Stephen Taylor of Manchester, and Jennifer O'Connor of Inglis, FL; as well as an aunt and uncle, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many close friends. A small memorial for Susan will be held next spring to celebrate her life with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Susan's name to Food Share, 39 Walnut St. Palmer, MA 01069, or to Heifer International: heifer.org
